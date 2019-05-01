Hayward finished with five points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and three assists over 31 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Bucks on Tuesday.

Although he continues to get solid minutes off the bench, Hayward has been highly forgettable with his opportunities for Boston this postseason. Returning from a devastating leg injury suffered in 2017, Hayward just hasn't looked himself for most of this season. He's averaging 11.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists through six playoff appearances in 2019.

