Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doesn't practice Monday
Hayward wasn't able to practice Monday due to an illness, Brian Robb of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Hayward was held out of practice Monday due to being under the weather. Though the illness doesn't appear to be too severe, there's a chance the symptoms will prevent Hayward from participating in Wednesday's season opener against Philadelphia.
