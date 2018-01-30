Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doing work on anti-gravity treadmill
Hayward posted a personal blog Monday that indicated he's slowly progressing with his rehab activity on an anti-gravity AlterG treadmill, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports. "I started at like 30 percent of my body weight, doing a single-leg calf raise. And now we're slowly up to like 70 percent, 75 percent. And so, I'm almost there, being able to do a single-leg calf raise," Hayward wrote. "Once I am able to do that, then I can do the elliptical. And once I'm cleared doing the elliptical for a certain time and distance, then I'm able to start running."
It sounds like Hayward is making positive progress in his recovery from the fractured left ankle he suffered on opening night, but the expectation remains that he won't play again during the 2017-18 season. In addition to increasing his activity on the treadmill, Hayward has been able to do stationary work on the basketball court, as the Celtics haven't cleared him to resume jumping yet.
