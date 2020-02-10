Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Double-double against Thunder
Hayward scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT) while adding 10 rebounds, four assists and a block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 112-111 win over the Thunder.
The double-double was his sixth of the season. Hayward has been a more consistent contributor over the last few weeks, averaging 19.4 points, 7.8 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.9 threes over his last 11 games, and he might finally be ready to give the Celtics the kind of numbers he became known for earlier in his career with the Jazz.
