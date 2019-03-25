Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Double-doubles in return
Hayward finished with 13 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 34 minutes during Sunday's 115-96 loss to San Antonio.
Hayward returned after missing three games due to a concussion, ending the loss with 13 points and 10 rebounds. The Celtics were smashed in this game and so the fact he played 33 minutes is certainly a good sign. As he works his way back from the concussion, the Celtics are going to need him to be much better than he has been for the majority of the season. Despite the name recognition, Hayward has been a fringe standard league player this season, much to the disappointment of many GM's.
