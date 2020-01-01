Hayward ended with 21 points (9-14 FG, 3-6 3Pt), 10 rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 109-92 victory over the Hornets.

Hayward busted out of a shooting slump Tuesday, dropping 21 points including three triples. He added 10 rebounds to record his third double-double of the season and the fact he played 35 minutes is certainly encouraging. He has typically been very good this season despite the missed games. As long as he can maintain his health, he should continue to trend in the right direction moving forward.