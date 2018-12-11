Hayward (illness) is listed as doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Wizards.

After being sidelined for Monday's game against the Pelicans due to an illness, Hayward is on track to miss his second straight contest. Semi Ojeleye saw extended minutes off the bench in Hayward's absence Monday, and should Hayward be ruled out as expected Wednesday, Ojeleye would be in line for a similar workload in Washington.