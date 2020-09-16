Hayward (ankle) is doubtful for Thursday's Game 2 against the Heat, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Hayward has been going through workouts at practice, but it would be surprising if he's back up to full speed and ready to go by Thursday. Assuming he's out for Game 2 with the Celtics down 0-1, his next chance to play arrives Saturday.
