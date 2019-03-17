Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful for Monday
Hayward is listed as doubtful for Monday's game against the Nuggets as he is in the NBA's concussion protocol, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Hayward was forced exit Saturday's game after he suffered a strained neck. He's now in the concussion protocol and seems unlikely to play Monday. If Hayward is unable to play Monday, Jaylen Brown and Semi Ojeleye could see increased run.
