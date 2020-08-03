Hayward scored 22 points (6-10 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and added eight rebounds, three assists and one steal in Sunday's 128-124 win over Portland.
Hayward was on from beyond the arc as he shot 80 percent from three-point range on the day. In two games since the restart, he's amassed 39 points and 17 rebounds and doesn't seem to have missed a beat due to the long layoff. He'll look to keep rolling Tuesday against the Heat.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Strong overall game in loss•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Resting Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Diverse stat line in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will take paternity leave in Sept.•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 27 to go with full line•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads team with 24•