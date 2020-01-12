Hayward had 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 28 minutes during Saturday's 140-105 win over the Pelicans.

Hayward was extremely efficient as a scorer while turning in a well-rounded line in the lopsided win. Hayward has been held to single digits in scoring in five of 21 appearances here in 2019-20. However, he has looked a lot more like himself this year after mostly struggling in 2018-19.