Hayward scored 19 points (7-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding five assists, a rebound and a steal in only 18 minutes off the bench during Friday's 129-108 win over the Hawks.

After missing two games with an illness, Hayward looked fit as a fiddle in his return to action, albeit against an Atlanta roster that offered little in the way of defensive resistance. The 28-year-old is still trying to adapt to his new sixth-man role in Boston, but with the club having won eight straight games, don't expect coach Brad Stevens to make any changes to his frontcourt rotation.

