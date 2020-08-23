Celtics head coach Brad Stevens confirmed that Hayward (ankle) left the NBA bubble in Orlando on Friday, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.

Hayward is expected to be sidelined for around a month after he suffered a Grade 3 sprain of his right ankle Aug. 17 in Game 1 of the Celtics' first-round series with the 76ers, which Boston ended up sweeping. Based on his estimated timeline for recovery, Hayward likely won't be available until at least the NBA Finals, should the Celtics advance that far during the postseason. As a result, Hayward's departure from the Walt Disney World campus doesn't come as a surprise, as he'll now be able to conduct his rehab back in Boston while spending more time with his family. Hayward's wife is pregnant with the couple's fourth child and expected to give birth at some point next month.