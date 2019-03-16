Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Exits with neck strain
Hayward left Saturday's game against the Hawks due to a strained neck.
Hayward was blindsided by a screen and collided awkwardly, causing the injury. It's possible he lands on the injury report ahead of Monday's contest against the Nuggets.
