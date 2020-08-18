Hayward will not return to Monday's matchup with the 76ers due to a sprained ankle, Jared Weiss of The Athletic
Hayward suffered the injury during the 4th quarter of Monday's Game 1. He had accumulated 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-6 3PT), four rebounds and three assists across 34 minutes in before exiting. Expect an update on his status once the team provides more clarity on his status.
