Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected at full strength by August
Celtics head coach Brad Stevens said Monday that he expects Hayward (ankle) to be "pretty close to full tilt by the end of July, August first-ish," Mark Murphy of the Boston Herald reports.
Hayward's inaugural season with the Celtics lasted all of six minutes after he suffered a fractured tibia and dislocated ankle in his left leg during the team's season opener Oct. 17. After undergoing surgery shortly thereafter, Hayward was spotted going through workouts on the court during the spring, but the Celtics dismissed any notion of the forward returning to action in the postseason. With Hayward having all summer to regain strength in his leg and build up his conditioning, it sounds as though he'll be a full participant when training camp opens in September. It remains to be seen what the Boston roster will still look like at that point, but the 28-year-old's ability to swing between both forward spots should allow him to assume a high-minute starting role in 2018-19.
