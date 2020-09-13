Hayward (ankle) remains without a clear timeline to return to the court, though he's expected back at some point during the conference finals, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hayward sprained his ankle in the Celtics' first playoff game back in mid-August. He was originally expected to miss four weeks with the injury, a time period which elapses Sunday. That previous estimate now appears to be overly optimistic, though perhaps not by too much if he does indeed return early in the upcoming series against the Heat.