Celtics executive Danny Ainge said he expects Hayward (concussion) to return to action Saturday against Charlotte or Sunday against San Antonio, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.

This has been the expectation since the team announced Hayward would miss Wednesday's game -- his second consecutive absence due to a concussion, which he suffered Saturday against Atlanta. Keep an eye on Hayward's status over the next two days heading into the weekend.

