Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected back over the weekend
Celtics executive Danny Ainge said he expects Hayward (concussion) to return to action Saturday against Charlotte or Sunday against San Antonio, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports.
This has been the expectation since the team announced Hayward would miss Wednesday's game -- his second consecutive absence due to a concussion, which he suffered Saturday against Atlanta. Keep an eye on Hayward's status over the next two days heading into the weekend.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out again Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out Monday, doubtful for Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Doubtful for Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Exits with neck strain•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Strong shooting night in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Torches Warriors with 30 points•
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.