Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected back Sunday
Hayward (knee) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Thunder, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
A bruised right knee has kept Hayward on the sideline over the Celtics' past two games, but it appears he's likely ready to make his return. More information may arrive following the Celtics' morning shootaround. It's possible Hayward will be on a minutes limit in his first game back.
