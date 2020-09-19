Hayward (ankle) is expected to be available off the bench on a minutes restriction for Saturday's Game 3 against the Heat, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

The team was optimistic about Hayward's return as of Saturday morning, and it appears everything is in line for him to take the court. Though he's slated to come off the bench and have his minutes monitored, his presence will still be important for the Celtics with the team down 2-0 to the Heat.