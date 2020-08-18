Hayward has been diagnosed with a Grade 3 ankle sprain and is expected to miss the next four weeks, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

This is a major blow for the Celtics, as Hayward was playing some of his best basketball of the season in the bubble. Hayward suffered the injury late in Monday night's Game 1 win over the Sixers, and he was spotted on crutches, and in a walking boot, on Tuesday morning. Given the timeline, Hayward will miss the remainder of Round 1, and he'll likely miss all of Round 2, should Boston advance past Philadelphia.