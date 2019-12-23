Hayward is expected to play in Wednesday's game against Toronto, Tim Bontemps of ESPN.com reports.

According to coach Brad Stevens, Hayward, who's missed the past three games due to left foot soreness, had a strong workout earlier in the day Sunday and will be considered probable moving forward. Look for further updates on Hayward's status to come in the run-up to Christmas Day's game but, for now, it appears that the star forward will be able to take his usual place in the starting five.