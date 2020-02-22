Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Explodes for 29 points
Hayward notched 29 points (12-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 127-117 win at Minnesota.
This was Hayward's second-best scoring output of the season, only bested by his 39-point performance back in Nov. 5 against the Cavaliers. The former Jazz star has looked impressive all season long, and he has scored 20 or more points in five of his last six contests. He is averaging 21.7 points per game while shooting 53.2 percent from the field over that span, and he could be in line for another solid offensive performance if Kemba Walker (knee) is ruled out from Sunday's game against the Lakers.
