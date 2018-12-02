Hayward had 30 points (8-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 10-10 FT), nine rebounds, eight assists, and two steals in 29 minutes during Saturday's 118-109 victory over Minnesota.

Hayward exploded for a season-high 30 points Saturday, adding nine rebounds and eight assists in a gem of a performance. The positives to come out of this game are numerous, and perhaps he is ready to get things going. It is his first time playing in the second game of a back-to-back set for the season, meaning there should be no restrictions moving forward. If you have held onto him for this long, you were rewarded in this one.

