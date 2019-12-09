Hayward (hand) went through walkthrough with the intention of playing in Monday's game against Cleveland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.

Hayward appears to be trending in the right direction as he's progressing through each usual pregame step. Though an official decision will be made later in the day, barring any unexpected pain in his hand, it appears that Hayward will make his return from a 13 game absence. Assuming he plays, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye would likely be in line for reduced roles.