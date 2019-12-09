Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Eyeing return Monday
Hayward (hand) went through walkthrough with the intention of playing in Monday's game against Cleveland, Jared Weiss of The Athletic reports.
Hayward appears to be trending in the right direction as he's progressing through each usual pregame step. Though an official decision will be made later in the day, barring any unexpected pain in his hand, it appears that Hayward will make his return from a 13 game absence. Assuming he plays, Grant Williams and Semi Ojeleye would likely be in line for reduced roles.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Closing in on return•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To practice with team Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Could return before Christmas•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to practice over weekend•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Participates in some contact work•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...