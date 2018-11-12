Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Fills out stat sheet in loss
Hayward posted seven points (3-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine rebounds, five assists and one steal across 31 minutes in the Celtics' 100-94 loss to the Trail Blazers on Sunday.
Hayward provided a robust line, but just as encouraging was the fact he logged a season-high minutes total. The 28-year-old hadn't eclipsed 27 minutes in any contest prior to Sunday's, so fantasy owners will hope that his enhanced workload is here to stay. Hayward also equaled a season high in rebounds versus the Blazers, making it a strong fantasy night despite the modest scoring tally.
