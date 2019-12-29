Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Fills stat sheet in loss to Toronto
Hayward had 13 points (3-13 FG, 1-7 3PT, 6-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Saturday's 113-97 loss against the Raptors.
Hayward struggled badly from the field in this one, but this could have been nothing more than an off night for the small forward since he is currently shooting a career-high 52.6 percent from the field. He will try to bounce back Tuesday on the road against a struggling Hornets team.
