Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Frustrations building
Hayward posted two points (1-6 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 21 minutes in Monday's 112-104 win over the Nets.
That's back-to-back two point games for Hayward, who has yet to return to his 2016-17 form. The forward was a true pro post-game, fielding multiple questions about his poor play. Hayward is shooting only 38 percent from the field over his last nine games. Frustrations are building. It's clear he hasn't fully recovered from last year's brutal ankle injury. He'll continue to come off the bench for Boston in the foreseeable future.
