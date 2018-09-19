Celtics' Gordon Hayward: 'Full go' for training camp

Head coach Brad Stevens said he expects everybody, including Hayward (ankle/leg), to be a "full go" when training camp opens Tuesday, Jay King of The Athletic reports.

Hayward has been able to play 5-on-5 since the start of September and already indicated he's 100 percent healthy, so this is merely confirmation that he'll be good to go for the start of camp. While he could be eased back into action during the preseason, Hayward should be without any restrictions by the season opener Oct. 16 against the 76ers. There may be a slight adjustment period as he gets comfortable playing alongside Kyrie Irving, but fantasy owners can go ahead and draft Hayward with confidence now that his injury is behind him.