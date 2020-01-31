Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Game-high 25 points
Hayward totaled 25 points (8-15 FG 3-5 3Pt 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 33 minutes during the during the Celtics' 119-104 win over the Warriors on Thursday.
The strong return of Jason Tatum (20 points) and a sloppy night from the Celtics (15 turnovers) did nothing to slow down Hayward. He is 27-of-45 from the field over his previous three games. This type of output from Hayward isn't too far fetched and is a realistic expectation for Hayward down the stretch.
