Hayward supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.

Hayward is slowly starting to look like himself after an unsurprisingly inconsistent start to the season, as he's now put together his two best scoring totals of the campaign over his last three games. That pair of contests have each featured an impressive 54.5 percent success rate from the field, a sign that Hayward's trademark marksmanship is starting round back into form after he missed all of last season with a devastating ankle injury. Hayward's minutes are still being kept under 30 for the time being, but Thursday's allotment qualified as a new high-water mark in playing time for him this season.