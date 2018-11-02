Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Generates season-high scoring haul
Hayward supplied 18 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five assists, four rebounds and one block across 27 minutes in the Celtics' 117-113 win over the Bucks on Thursday.
Hayward is slowly starting to look like himself after an unsurprisingly inconsistent start to the season, as he's now put together his two best scoring totals of the campaign over his last three games. That pair of contests have each featured an impressive 54.5 percent success rate from the field, a sign that Hayward's trademark marksmanship is starting round back into form after he missed all of last season with a devastating ankle injury. Hayward's minutes are still being kept under 30 for the time being, but Thursday's allotment qualified as a new high-water mark in playing time for him this season.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Limited production Tuesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Back in starting lineup Monday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Out for rest Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 10 points in season opener•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will have 25-minute restriction•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: May play limited minutes to start season•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...