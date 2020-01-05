Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Goes for 24 in win
Hayward had 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in Saturday's win over the Bulls.
Hayward's 24 points were second only to Jayson Tatum's 28 as the Celtics reeled off their third consecutive win, each of which has come against an Eastern Conference opponent. Since missing three games in mid-December, Hayward is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes (six games).
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Double-doubles in victory•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Fills stat sheet in loss to Toronto•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Scores 14 in win•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Returning for Christmas Day•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Receives probable designation•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Working through nerve issue•
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 11
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 11.
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.