Hayward had 24 points (9-14 FG, 2-4 3PT, 4-4 FT) and five rebounds in Saturday's win over the Bulls.

Hayward's 24 points were second only to Jayson Tatum's 28 as the Celtics reeled off their third consecutive win, each of which has come against an Eastern Conference opponent. Since missing three games in mid-December, Hayward is averaging 16.2 points, 6.2 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 32.5 minutes (six games).