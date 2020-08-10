Hayward had 31 points (12-18 FG, 2-5 3PT, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds and five assists in Sunday's win over Orlando.

Hayward did play 40 minutes in the overtime victory, but it was still one of his best games of the season, and one of his better games in a Celtics uniform. Hayward needed only 18 shots to get to 31 points, which was his second-highest scoring total of the season.