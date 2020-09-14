Hayward (ankle) participated in a "hard, small group workout" after practice Monday, Malika Andrews of ESPN reports.

Coach Brad Stevens confirmed that Hayward looked good during Monday's session, but he cautioned against reading too far into it as Tuesday's Game 1 against the Heat approaches. "There's a big difference between doing that and officially getting into a game," Stevens told the media. As of Monday afternoon, Hayward has not been officially ruled out for Game 1, but it would be fairly surprising if the forward is cleared to play. However, as he continues to trend in the right direction, Hayward is on track to return at some point during the Eastern Conference Finals. Hayward has not played since spraining his right ankle late in Game 1 of the first round against Philadelphia.