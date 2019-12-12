Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Good to go Thursday
Hayward (nose) will play Thursday against the 76ers, Adam Himmelsbach of The Boston Globe reports.
Hayward exited Wednesday's game against the Pacers after taking a shot to the nose, but as expected, he won't be forced to miss any additional time as a result. In two games since returning from a fractured hand, Hayward is averaging 11.5 points, 3.5 assists and 3.0 rebounds in 25.5 minutes per tilt.
