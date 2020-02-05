Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Good to go
Hayward (calf) has been cleared to play Wednesday against Orlando.
Hayward was battling a minor calf issue earlier in the week, but his status was never in much doubt. With Marcus Smart (thigh) and Kemba Walker (knee) both out Wednesday, Hayward could be in line for a slight bump in offensive responsibility.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 16
Juan Blanco breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 16.
-
Week 16 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the only...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 15
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 15.
-
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...