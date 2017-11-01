Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hard cast removed, now in boot

Hayward (ankle) had his hard cast removed and is now in a boot, Celtics official team content manager Marc D'Amico reports.

Hayward is still not expected to return this season, though this news certainly bodes well for his recovery in general, especially looking ahead to next season. In his stead, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will seemingly continue holding down the fort on the wing.

