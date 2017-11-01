Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hard cast removed, now in boot
Hayward (ankle) had his hard cast removed and is now in a boot, Celtics official team content manager Marc D'Amico reports.
Hayward is still not expected to return this season, though this news certainly bodes well for his recovery in general, especially looking ahead to next season. In his stead, Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum will seemingly continue holding down the fort on the wing.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to return this season•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will undergo surgery Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Diagnosed with fractured left ankle•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Stretchered off court with lower leg injury•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: To start Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Will be rested Monday vs. Philadelphia•
-
Waiver Wire: Filling Fultz void
Two full weeks of action have created new options for Fantasy owners, including the 76ers point...
-
The latest injury updates and analysis
Worried about injuries to Kawhi Leonard, Chris Paul, and Anthony Davis? We've got the latest...
-
Stock Watch: Jackson showing signs
Who is moving up, who is moving down? We take a look around the league after the first week...
-
Week 2 waiver wire targets
Only one week in, competition is already hot for talent on the waiver wire.
-
Week 2 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Injury reaction: Replacing Hayward
With Gordon Hayward potentially done for the year, the Celtics have a big hole to fill in the...