Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Heading for MRI
Hayward, who is unavailable Wednesday against the Mavericks due to foot soreness, will undergo an MRI on Thursday, Tim MacMahon of ESPN.com reports.
Hayward has apparently been dealing with lingering discomfort in his foot since before he fractured his hand in early November. An initial MRI came back clean, though the Celtics want to send him for additional testing after he didn't respond well to a recent cortisone shot.
