Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hopes to begin running in July
Hayward wrote on his personal website that he hopes to begin running sometime in July.
Hayward recently underwent surgery to remove the plate and screws from his ankle, which had been causing some irritation as he rehabbed. "[The doctors] took the plate, the screws and the tightrope that was in there," Hayward wrote. "So now, I basically have a normal ankle-just there are some holes in the bone where they had to put the screws in, and those are going to heal up." After the procedure, Hayward was placed in a walking boot, but he shed it roughly two weeks ago and hinted that he plans to ramp up his activity in the coming weeks, with the hope of returning to five-on-five work within the next month. "Once I get started, I'll be jogging, then running, and then cutting and moving, and all that could happen within one to two weeks of each other, to where by the end of July I am playing full court, five-on-five basketball," Hayward wrote.
