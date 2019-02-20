Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Hurts ankle in workout
Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward twisted his right ankle during a workout Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. The Celtics are expected to list the forward as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.
The Celtics will presumably reassess Hayward's health during their morning shootaround Thursday before a final call is made on his status. At this point, the injury doesn't look to be a major concern for Hayward, but it's nonetheless another hurdle he'll have to overcome in what has been a disappointing season. Hayward had at least started to pick up his performance prior to the All-Star break with averages of 21.0 points (on 63.3 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.0 steal in 29.7 minutes per game over the Celtics' last three contests.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Successful return to first unit•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Starting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Second straight strong performance•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Shows well off bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Pours in 18 points off bench•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads bench crew in win•
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...
-
Week 18 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sort through some of the fallout from a wild flurry of trades, and look ahead to the last week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 18
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...