Coach Brad Stevens said that Hayward twisted his right ankle during a workout Tuesday, Chris Forsberg of NBC Sports Boston reports. The Celtics are expected to list the forward as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bucks.

The Celtics will presumably reassess Hayward's health during their morning shootaround Thursday before a final call is made on his status. At this point, the injury doesn't look to be a major concern for Hayward, but it's nonetheless another hurdle he'll have to overcome in what has been a disappointing season. Hayward had at least started to pick up his performance prior to the All-Star break with averages of 21.0 points (on 63.3 percent shooting from the field), 4.7 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 3.0 triples and 1.0 steal in 29.7 minutes per game over the Celtics' last three contests.