Hayward had 13 points (3-13 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), and three rebounds in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 loss to Milwaukee.

Hayward shifted back into the starting lineup but was unable to help the Celtics who suffered their third straight loss. Hayward has been disappointing thus far and has been in and out of the starting lineup. He has shown flashed of what he is capable of and owners will simply need to exercise patience as trading him is going to be difficult.