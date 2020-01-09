Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leading scorer in loss
Hayward scored a team-high 18 points (7-14 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding three rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 129-114 loss to the Spurs.
Little went right for the Celtics in this one, as they found themselves in a 22-3 hole before they could blink and saw Kemba Walker receive his first career ejection in the third quarter just as they were building some momentum for a comeback, but Hayward at least delivered a solid performance that included a season high in made three-pointers. The veteran forward is averaging 15.6 points, 6.3 boards, 4.3 assists and 1.9 threes in eight games since returning to the lineup from a foot injury.
