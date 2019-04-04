Hayward delivered 25 points (5-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 12-13 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block across 32 minutes in Wednesday's 112-102 road win over the Heat.

Hayward came off the bench to lead all scorers via very efficient shooting. The absence of Jaylen Brown (back) also opened up more minutes for Hayward. The bearded small forward has now led the Celtics in scoring for two of their last three games. Boston now heads to Indiana for a key playoff seed match-up on Friday night versus the Pacers.

