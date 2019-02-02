Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads bench crew in win
Hayward scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding three rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 21 minutes off the bench during Friday's 113-99 win over the Knicks.
He led the Celtics' second unit in scoring, just the fourth time in his last 11 games Hayward has scored in double digits. While it's nice that the 28-year-old has been able to stay healthy this season, his production remains very inconsistent, and he's far from the form he flashed on a regular basis in Utah.
