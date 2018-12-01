Hayward scored 14 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding four rebounds and four assists in 24 minutes off the bench during Friday's 128-95 win over the Cavaliers.

He was one of seven Celtics to score in double digits during the rout. After managing only five points against the Pelicans on Monday in his return from a one-game absence due to a minor ankle sprain, Hayward bounced back with a more respectable showing. He still isn't consistently posting the kinds of numbers he did in Utah before last season's devastating leg injury, but the 28-year-old is inching closer to a return to form.