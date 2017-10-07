Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads Celtics in assists Friday
Hayward scored nine points (4-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt) while adding a team-high five assists, two rebounds and two steals in 23 minutes during Friday's preseason win over the 76ers.
The former Jazz star is very quickly adapting to life with the Celtics alongside Kyrie Irving, and with the talented guard taking the scoring lead for the club, Hayward may find himself with more distribution duties than he's had the last few seasons in Utah. The 27-year-old wing averaged a career-high 5.2 assists per game back in 2013-14, and he has the skills to challenge that mark as he fills a point-forward role in Boston.
