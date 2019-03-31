Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Leads team in scoring
Hayward totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 29 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.
Hayward's 19 points were his most in nine games, and he scored them on an efficient 7-12 shooting from the floor. He had a solid stat line in Saturday's loss, though he hasn't been consistent for fantasy owners this season. He's started just two games since Jan. 1 and is averaging 25.5 minutes per game on the season.
More News
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Double-doubles in return•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Questionable Sunday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Officially out Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Unlikely to play Saturday•
-
Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Expected back over the weekend•
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we wrap the Fantasy playoff season for most le...
-
Week 24 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 23 NBA injury analysis
Hold or fold? In Fantasy terms, here are injury updates that can help guide tough decision...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.