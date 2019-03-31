Hayward totaled 19 points (7-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six rebounds, three assists and a steal over 29 minutes in the Celtics' loss to the Nets on Saturday.

Hayward's 19 points were his most in nine games, and he scored them on an efficient 7-12 shooting from the floor. He had a solid stat line in Saturday's loss, though he hasn't been consistent for fantasy owners this season. He's started just two games since Jan. 1 and is averaging 25.5 minutes per game on the season.