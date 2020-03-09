Hayward had 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-7 3PT, 2-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and two blocks in Sunday's loss to Oklahoma City.

Hayward led the team in scoring and was the only Celtic to top 20 points on a night when Boston shot just 41.3 percent from the field. After dealing with a knee injury leading up to the game, Hayward played without restriction, seeing 38 minutes in a game that went down to the wire.