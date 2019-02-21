Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely out vs. Bucks
Hayward (ankle) is unlikely to play Thursday against Milwaukee, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
Hayward rolled his ankle during a workout over the All-Star break, and while it doesn't look to be anything serious, the Celtics will likely hold him out of Thursday's showdown between Eastern Conference contenders. If that is, indeed, the case, expect Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and perhaps Semi Ojeleye to pick up increased minutes on the wing.
