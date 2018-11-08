Celtics' Gordon Hayward: Likely to play both games in back-to-back
Hayward will likely play in both games of the Celtics' back-to-back Thursday against the Suns and Friday against the Jazz.
Hayward, who has been limited to around 25 minutes per game so far, didn't play during Boston's first back-to-back earlier this season. It appears that concern has subsided. Still, it's possible Hayward sees fewer minutes than usual in both games.
